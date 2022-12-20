Still pretty mild for our Wednesday, however major changes coming Thursday evening

Another day that has been on the chilly side across our area on this Tuesday. We did see a little bit in the way of rainfall across portions of our area overnight and into our Tuesday. All of this was due to little bits and pieces of low pressure that passed through our area.
As expected, most of the heavier rainfall was found to the south of our area most of the day. We will briefly see some high pressure in here for our Wednesday. Albeit, we will see a lot of cloud cover with this high pressure, due to some more bits and pieces of low pressure trying to undermine the high pressure.
By later portions of our Thursday and into Thursday night and Friday morning. We will see a very strong Canadian/Arctic cold front move through our area. This passage will bring into our area some of the coldest temperatures we have seen in our area since January 2018. We will see for at least a few days daytime high temperatures only in the 20s and some towns in the teens. While, most of our overnight low temperatures will drop off down into the single digits and teens for at least a few mornings. We will see most of the wind chill values down into the well below zero category. Some areas even down below -20 degrees for wind chills on our Friday morning.
We will also see some (some rain showers prior to the passage) frozen precipitation with the frontal passage. Snowfall amounts, if any, will be on the lighter side. So, do not expect any major snowfall for the holiday weekend. Most of the weekend will be on the dry side. However, if you are lucky enough to get just a little bit of snow fall on Thursday night, consider yourself one of the fortunate ones. So, please prepare for some major weather changes down the line.