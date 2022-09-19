Still on the very hot side during the next few afternoons

Fiona keeps churning away in the Caribbean and Atlantic area of our world over the next several days. We will not see the affects of Fiona in our area or anywhere in the United States if this latest forecast stays true.
For all that are interested in this . . . . . These are the last days of Summer 2022 over the next few days. As a matter of fact, we will see the first day of fall on Thursday.
Our temperatures will still stay a bit above the normal for the high temperatures over the next several days. High pressure continues to dominate our weather across our area. We have seen this dominance of high pressure now for well over one week. It looks like most of the upcoming work week will continue in the same manner. We will continue to see sunny to mostly sunny skies as the rule over the next several days.
We will see most of our high temperatures well into the 90s to around 100 degrees. We will see the heat index values reach to above 100 degrees in many areas over the next several days. We will see most of our overnight low temperatures drop off down into the upper 60s to middle 70s.
We will see a weak cold front move into our area later in the work week. This frontal passage will drop our temperatures just a bit as we go into the later work week and into the weekend. Most likely we will not see much of any rain with the passage of this cold front.
We will see another cold front in our weather forecast by later in the weekend and into early portions of next week. That front also will not see much of anything in the ways of rainfall, however maybe enough of a kick to give our area a slight chance of a shower.
