Staying dry and just a little bit warmer for our Saturday

After seeing all of the stormy conditions yesterday due to a low pressure system . . . . . it has sure been nice to see Canadian high pressure move into our area on our Friday. This cleared out the rain and thunderstorms and gave our area gradual clearing today. Along with some much colder temperatures across our area. Most of our temperatures on our Friday were in the middle 40s to lower 50s for high temperatures. We saw wind chills in the 30s and colder for most of the day with strong winds throughout the day.
We will see one more really cold night tonight and then we start a nice warming trend on our Saturday. We will stay dry due to the high pressure dominance of our weather forecast all the way through our Monday afternoon.
By later on Monday we will see a few low pressure systems try to move into our area over a several day time period. This will give our area some good chances for some rain and thunderstorms. At times we may see some heavy rain and at times we may see some hefty thunderstorms. We will fine tune this weather forecast as needed as we go through the next several days.