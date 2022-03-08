State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs resigning in July 2022

MISSISSIPPI (WTVA) - State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs will resign from his position at the end of July 2022.
The Mississippi State Department of Health made the announcement on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Dobbs began his career at MSDH in 2008 and has held numerous roles including District Health Officer, State Epidemiologist, and Deputy State Health Officer.
Dobbs said that he feels like now is the time for him to move back into more clinical matters.
"I feel like the time is right for me to return to the clinical side of medicine, particularly the communicable disease treatment of patients,” said Dobbs. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at MSDH, particularly working with this dedicated health staff and advancing the field of health equity in Mississippi.”
Dobbs also said he would love to return to the academic field and once again teach and train healthcare professionals about public health and infectious disease.
He previously has held positions at colleges and universities throughout the Southeast, including the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
State Board of Health Chairman Thad Waites says the Board has always fully supported Dr. Dobbs in his role as Mississippi's State Health Officer but understands his desire to return to the clinical side of medicine.
The Board will take up the issue of interim State Health Officer in one of its upcoming meetings.