Starting the work week with more clouds and rain

The new week begins with a continued chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The timing appears to be a bit earlier today as storms could continue spring up between the mid to late morning hours and some showers still left for the afternoon. Most will see drier weather for the later afternoon.
We will see some more showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday. These rainy days keep temperatures cooler. Through much of the work week we will only warm to the upper 80s and low 90s.
Slightly warmer conditions and humidity will return during the second-half of the week and will continue building into the weekend. Showers and storms will continue to be widely-scattered to isolated.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link