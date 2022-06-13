Starting the work week with hot and humid weather

Hot and humid conditions carry over into the work week. Today we have Excessive Heat Warnings for the northern half of the area until 8PM. Heat Advisories in place till 6 PM for our Alabama counties, and until 8 PM for our Mississippi counties. These heat advisories and warnings span across almost 20 states. Make sure to stay hydrated and weather aware if you have any outdoor plans as this is the first excessive heat event we have had this year.
This hot weather pattern goes past Monday and continues into the rest of the week. High pressure maintains its presence in our area keeping us rain-free for the most part. As we head late week it begins to loosen its drip late week and isolated showers and storms are expected. Temperatures will maintain the mid to upper 90's throughout the week. Humidity will still be climbing with those temperatures meaning that heat index will still be at or above 100 degrees through most afternoons this week.
As a result, we could see additional advisories throughout the week. Going into next weekend, we should see a small relief from the excessive heat. High temperatures will be reaching the mid 90s but humidity levels will be down, allowing it to actually feel like the mid 90s.
