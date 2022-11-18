Starting the weekend off with cold and sunny conditions

Another cold start to the day, temperatures were down into the 20s again this morning. So bundle up and warm the cars up before you have to head out. We are seeing mostly clear skies through much of the day though. There will be a few cold frontal passages that will reinforce the chilly temperatures across our area over the next several days. Most of these passages will give our area a bit of cloud cover at times, however no precipitation is expected with these passages.
This means we will continue to stay on the chilly side for the high temperatures and on the cold side for the overnight low temperatures. Both of which will be well below the normal temperature for this time of the year. Most of our daytime high temperatures through the weekend will be in the 40s and 50s. Most of our overnight low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s.
We will see high pressure move off to the east of our area by the middle of next week. We will see a cold front approach our area on Wednesday and most likely pull through our area on Thanksgiving Day. This will bring some moisture into our area with some southerly winds. This will also give our area a chance for some at least scattered showers and thunderstorms. We have many questions with the passage of this system and some could impact holiday plans but make sure to keep a check with the WTVA Severe Weather Authority Forecast.
