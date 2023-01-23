Starting the week off with a few clouds and temperatures stay mild

Make sure to grab a jacket as you head out the door to start the work week. We may see a few passing clouds throughout the day with sunshine becoming more prominent as we go through the day. Temperatures should be right around average rising into the low 50s by the afternoon.
Tuesday will start out clear with early morning temperatures going to be sitting right around freezing so make sure to grab that jacket again. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid-50s. Clouds will increase into the afternoon and early evening ahead of the approaching cold front. This cold front will provide us our next chance of rainfall. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy to hefty side at times. The best chance of severe weather still remains off to our south. Fuel looks to be limited for us, but we're continuing to monitor these conditions as we get closer.
High pressure settles in on the back side of this front and will give us much drier air for the latter part of the week. Lows in the mid 30s, for Thursday and Friday and afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 40s rising into the low 50s as we approach the weekend.