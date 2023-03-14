Starting off freezing for most with chilly weather for the afternoon

High pressure continues to dominate our weather forecast for the next several days. This will keep our weather on the dry side and we will see plenty of sunshine over the next several days.
We started Tuesday off freezing for most with freeze warnings. We will see that sunshine so we will warm into the low to mid 50s. Overnight tonight we have another freeze warning with temperatures getting into the low 30s and upper 20s again. Wednesday afternoon will be slightly warmer with temperatures getting to the low 60s.
We will see a frontal system move into our area on our Thursday night and into our Friday morning. This is still on the questionable side on the timing. Give or take several hours. We will see a good chance for some rainfall with this frontal passage. We will see a good chance for some thunderstorms too.
We will see more high pressure move back into our area on our Friday evening and into the upcoming weekend. This will bring back into our area some dryer and cooler air once again.