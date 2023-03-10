Starting off cloudy for Friday with more sunshine for the afternoon

It is finally Friday, we see the rain move out this morning and we will start the weekend off dry. We will see high pressure move into our area briefly by the late morning hours today. This will clear out our skies for a bit. Temperatures still cool only warming into the low 60s.
However, more low pressure into our area by later portions of our Saturday and into our Sunday. This will bring back into our area some good chances for some rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall may be on the heavy side at times and some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty side at times. Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Sunday, in the upper 60s.
We will see most of the low pressure move out of our area by later on Sunday night. More high pressure will move back into our area as we go into the early portion of next week. This will clear our skies out once again and bring back into our area some cooler temperatures, especially for the overnight low temperatures. Mornings for the start of next week will start off around freezing and afternoon temperatures will warm into the 50s.