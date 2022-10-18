Starting below freezing on Wednesday morning, however we get pretty mild by the afternoon

We have Freeze Warnings in effect for all of our area as we go into the overnight hours. Please, take the proper precautions.
We have seen the coolest air of the season move into our area this Tuesday. Temperatures this morning started off in the unseasonably chilly upper 20s to mid 30s. We did warm up in most areas this afternoon into the unseasonably cool 50s in most areas.
All of this due to some big time Arctic and Canadian air brought into our area due to some high pressure. We will continue to see unseasonably cool air in our weather forecast for the next few days.
However, this will change a bit as we go into this late work week and into the upcoming weekend, along with early next week. By this time period we will see our overnight low temperatures warm up into the 40s and 50s. While, most of our daytime high temperatures will warm up into the 70s and 80s.
We will see a slight chance for some rain and maybe even isolated thunderstorms as we go into our next work week. This slight chance will be due to a cold front that will move into our area.
