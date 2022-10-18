 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri, and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From midnight Tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and
other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected
outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Starting below freezing on Wednesday morning, however we get pretty mild by the afternoon

We will get to see some milder temperatures on our Wednesday afternoon

Canadian/Arctic high pressure has brought our area some mighty cold temperatures

We have Freeze Warnings in effect for all of our area as we go into the overnight hours. Please, take the proper precautions.

We have seen the coolest air of the season move into our area this Tuesday. Temperatures this morning started off in the unseasonably chilly upper 20s to mid 30s. We did warm up in most areas this afternoon into the unseasonably cool 50s in most areas.

All of this due to some big time Arctic and Canadian air brought into our area due to some high pressure. We will continue to see unseasonably cool air in our weather forecast for the next few days.

However, this will change a bit as we go into this late work week and into the upcoming weekend, along with early next week. By this time period we will see our overnight low temperatures warm up into the 40s and 50s. While, most of our daytime high temperatures will warm up into the 70s and 80s.

We will see a slight chance for some rain and maybe even isolated thunderstorms as we go into our next work week. This slight chance will be due to a cold front that will move into our area.

