Spotty Showers & Storms and Hot Conditions are the story for our 4th weekend

July is starting off around average with highs this week around the low 90s.Temperatures will begin to rise even further over the 4th of July as a new heatwave begins to build that may last well into the upcoming work week. Showers and storms are also going to stay persistent in North East Mississippi all the way into next weekend.
Hot weather rules the rest of the holiday weekend forecast with highs on Saturday and Sunday near 94 degrees. For our Sunday, showers and thunderstorms beginning in the mid morning lasting until early afternoon, and dying out into the evening. While the rain might dampen some of the 4th of July weekend fun, it can also cool things down a couple degrees for the next couple of days before we return into the triple digits next week. It will also help relieve the moderate drought that most of the viewing area is under.
On Monday as we celebrate the birthday of America, highs will be slightly above average at 94 degrees. Look for highs in the mid-80's by the time you head out for your firework viewing plans. Those pop-up showers and thunderstorms should be mostly out of our hair by 9pm when all the festivities get started.
As we head into the work week, humidity will be noticeable as it dominates our 7-day and is made worse with 100-degree conditions. We're likely to see heat indices as high as 107+ degrees which most likely will prompt heat advisories in our area.
