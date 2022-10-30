 Skip to main content
Spotty Showers Stick Around for the Front Half of Sunday

Light showers today but Monday is looking dry

After experiencing a wet Saturday, Sunday will be on the downhill side of things. Spotty showers will remain into our afternoon and cloud cover will be sticking around all day. Temperatures will start out in the low 60s and once again reach the low 70s into the afternoon. We will see most of this activity clear out of our area on Sunday evening. We will see much calmer times as we go into our next work week and into the month of November. All of this calm weather will be due to some more high pressure moving back into our area.

That being said, your Halloween forecast is shaping up to be pleasant and dry. Highs will be consistent into the low 70s and temps will drop into the 60s for trick-or-treating that evening.

As for the rest of the work week, high temps will be climbing once again. By mid-week we will be seeing highs in the mid 70s and then upper 70s by the end of our work week. Rain does return to the forecast as we go into next weekend.

