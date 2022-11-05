Spot Showers will Stick Around for some of us on Sunday

A strong line of showers and storms pushed through early this morning giving North East Mississippi anywhere between a half of an inch to around 2 inches. The closer you are to the Mississippi, Arkansas state line, the more rain you received from this system. The main line of showers is now sitting off to our east but as the front sort of diminishes right overhead, it wouldn’t at all be a shock to have at least some lingering into the evening, and possibly impacting the Mississippi State football forecast. Plan to pack rain gear just in case.
Sunday will start in the low to mid 50s with high temperatures reaching the mid 70s under increasingly clearing skies. Rain chances don’t get terribly impressive, but again that lingering front could be an ignition point for a couple isolated showers mainly for locations south of highway 82. We will keep the 20% rain coverage in there just in case, but most of us should miss significant rainfall.
For the remainder of the work week, once the front moves through we will see a high pressure system building behind our area bringing us above average temperatures and drier conditions. Highs for the later half of the week looking to be back in the lower 80s.
If you are looking forward to colder weather look no further than to next weekend. We will watch a dry cold front push through on Friday, and although we will not see rainfall, we will experience a major drop in temperatures. Highs on Saturday only reaching the low 50s.
