Somewhat drier heading into the weekend
While flooding rainfall has been a concern for locations in Central/South Mississippi, most of the state returns to the sporadic thunderstorms we typically expect for this time of year as we head into the weekend.
Friday will start off in the low 70s with perhaps a rogue shower but most of us should be dry. High temperatures make their way into the lower 90s by afternoon with a peak coverage of rainfall at 20 to 30%. Friday Night Fever football games should stay mostly dry, but, it remains possible a few isolated showers and thunderstorms could cause issues. Keep that WTVA Weather app handy just in case.
Saturday starts with temperatures in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. Saturday’s high reach into the lower 90s with heat indices pushing into the middle to upper 90s. Rain chances remain very spotty, at around 20% coverage meaning most of us should be dry.
Sunday starts in the low 70s with high temperatures reaching the low 90s. Once again a couple of rogue showers and thunderstorms remain possible but most of us should stay dry. Heat indices also will be in the mid-90s or greater for Sunday.
Our forecast projections begin to diverge by the first part of next week. At this point, I’m keeping rain chances more limited with temperatures in the mid-70s for lows and high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Our next potential front arrives by next Tuesday upping our rain chances to around 50% with perhaps a little bit of slightly less humid air behind that.
We are working our way toward peak tropical season, and there are a few disturbances way out in the Atlantic to watch, but nothing imminently likely to make landfall... but stay tuned because things can change quickly.
Somewhat drier heading into the weekend
While flooding rainfall were made a concern for locations in Central Mississippi, most of the state returns to the sporadic thunderstorms we typically except for this time of year as we head into the weekend.
Friday will start off in the low 70s with perhaps a rogue shower but most of it should be dry. High temperatures make your way into the lower 90s by afternoon with a peak coverage of rainfall at 20 to 30%. Friday Night Fever football games should go sleepy dry, but, it remains possible a few isolated showers and thunderstorms could cause issues. Keep that WTVA Weather app handy just in case.
Saturday starts with temperatures in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. Saturday’s high reach into the lower 90s with heat and disease pushing into the middle to upper 90s. Range chances remain very spotty, at around 20% coverage meeting most of us should be dry.
Sunday starts in the low 70s with high temperatures reaching for low 90s. Once again a couple of rogue showers and thunderstorms remain possible but most of us should stay dry. Heat indices also will be in the mid 90s or greater for Sunday.
Our forecast projections begin to diverge by the first part of next week. At this point, I’m keeping rain chances more limited with temperatures in the mid 70s for Lowe’s in high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Our next potential front arrives by next Tuesday upping our rain chances to around 50% with perhaps a little bit of slightly less humid air behind that.
We are working our way toward peak tropical season, and there are a few disturbances way out in the Atlantic to watch, but stay tuned because things can change quickly.