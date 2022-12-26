Some wintery precipitation today that could cause travel concerns

It is the day after Christmas, some folks may be heading back to work, some maybe still off. We will see mostly cloudy skies today. Winter weather advisories are in place for those very northern counties in our area until 3 this afternoon because some could see a light snow accumulation. This could lead to travel issues but most will not see anything to slow you down.
This afternoon we warm to the low 40s, some still the upper 30s. High pressure moves in for the next couple days. Calm and cold again overnight and into Tuesday, we start out below freezing but by the afternoon we are warming it up. Mostly sunny skies. Wednesday's weather is similar to Tuesday.
By the middle sections of next week, high pressure area will push off to the east of our area. This will give us some southerly winds and warm our area up. Do not be surprised to see high temperatures reach the upper 60s and maybe even the low 70s for a few spots. We will see a front move into our area by later portions of the work week. We could be seeing a good chance for some rain and possibly thunderstorms by Friday and into our Saturday.