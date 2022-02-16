 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Damaged trees and limbs from the recent ice storm will be most
susceptible to falling.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor
trailers should use extra caution, especially on east-west
oriented roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Some very stormy conditions are in store for our Thursday

Stormy conditions will be likely on our Thursday

Wind advisories are in effect for our area all the way into our Thursday evening. We will see a frontal system move through our area on our Thursday. This frontal system will give our area some pretty good potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. All modes of severe weather will be likely on our Thursday. This system will give our area a guarantee of rain and thunderstorms, once again we do not guarantee severe weather, however it looks to be pretty likely.

After the frontal system moves out of our area on Thursday night, we will see some more pretty cold air move back into our area for our Friday. All in all, Friday will be a very bluster and cold day with temperatures staying mostly in the 40s for highs and wind chills much colder than that.

