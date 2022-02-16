Some very stormy conditions are in store for our Thursday

Wind advisories are in effect for our area all the way into our Thursday evening. We will see a frontal system move through our area on our Thursday. This frontal system will give our area some pretty good potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. All modes of severe weather will be likely on our Thursday. This system will give our area a guarantee of rain and thunderstorms, once again we do not guarantee severe weather, however it looks to be pretty likely.
After the frontal system moves out of our area on Thursday night, we will see some more pretty cold air move back into our area for our Friday. All in all, Friday will be a very bluster and cold day with temperatures staying mostly in the 40s for highs and wind chills much colder than that.
