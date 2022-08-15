Some sunshine to start the work week with mostly dry weather

Dry conditions will continue for much of Monday. Lows will be in the low 70s on Monday morning and for most of the week. Highs on Monday will reach the mid to upper 90s, but as we head into mid-week dew points will go back up into the 70s for Monday afternoon. Making it feel more like 100-105. Heat index values will be flirting with Heat Advisory levels (105+) so make sure to stay hydrated and weather aware.
For those of you eager for a dip in temperatures a cold front will be dipping down into North East Mississippi Monday evening into Tuesday. This front will in turn increase our rain chances, and reduce high temperatures to the mid 80s. With the front beginning to move into the area on Monday, a few showers and storms possible ahead of the front, but Wednesday and Thursday look to be our best bet for potential wash-out days.
By Thursday the front will have moved out of central Mississippi, but since it will still be close by there are chances for rain or thunderstorm activity could linger through Saturday. Temperatures should remain below normal through Saturday as well.
