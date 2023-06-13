Some strong to severe thunderstorms will be the weather story for our Wednesday

Some more rain and thunderstorms were found in our area on our Tuesday. Some of the rainfall was on the heavy side and some of the thunderstorms were briefly on the hefty side at times. This continues the trend in our world of weather that we have seen over the last several days. In between all of the rain and thunderstorms we have seen some brief lulls from all of the activity with some abundant mostly sunny skies.
We will continue to linger some more chances for some chances for some off and on rainfall and thunderstorms through the rest of the work week and into the weekend, along with early portions of next week. There will be some chances for some of the thunderstorms to be on the hefty side at times. The forms of severe weather will be in the form of some strong and gusty winds, large hail and some isolated tornadoes at times. We will also see plenty of heavy rainfall at times, along with plenty of lightning at times. This is a very active time over the next several days. Please, be careful as you venture out and about over the next several days, due to these weather threats.
However, there will be some lulls in our area over the next several days that will give our area some brief stops to the rain and thunderstorms with mostly sunny skies as the rule. All of this activity due to some old lingering fronts, along with some bits and pieces of low pressure lingering in our area.
Most of the high temperatures will be in the 80s to lower 90s. While, most of the overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s to lower 70s at times.
Here is our severe weather potential map for our Wednesday: