Some strong to severe thunderstorms return to our area on Tuesday

A frontal system caused most of the showers and thunderstorms over the weekend in our area. Some of the activity was on the heavy and hefty side at times.
This front has moved to the south of our area for our Monday. This has kept most of the showers and thunderstorms to the south of our area today. Some of the rain was on the heavy side and some of the thunderstorms were on the hefty side at times.
This aforementioned front will work its way back northward for our Tuesday and should linger in our area for most of the upcoming work week and into the upcoming weekend. This will bring back into our area some more chances for some showers and thunderstorms at times. This will bring back into our area a chance at times for some heavy rainfall, along with some hefty thunderstorms. The main severe weather events will be in the form of some strong and gusty winds, along with some large hail at times.
Most of the high temperatures will be in the 80s to lower 90s. While, most of the overnight low temperatures will be in the 60 to lower 70s at times.
Tuesday's severe weather potential:
Wednesday's severe weather potential: