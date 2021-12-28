Some strong to severe thunderstorms possible on Wednesday

Our battle of the last several days continues between high pressure, some bits and pieces of low pressure and some fronts. This has given our area a variety of cloud cover and every now and then some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. We have also seen some unseasonably warm temperatures for both the daytime highs and for the overnight low temperatures. As a matter of fact we have seen record breaking daytime high temperatures.
We will continue to see more areas of low pressure and some fronts try to push into our area over the next several days. We will gradually have to pay for all of the good weather that we have seen across our area over the last several days.
We will see unseasonably warm temperatures continue in our area for the daytime highs and for the overnight lows. We will be near record temperatures at times and breaking record temperatures at times.
This evening and into the overnight hours, along with Wednesday and Wednesday evening will see a good chance for some scattered to patchy rain and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms will be on the heavy and hefty side at times.
Another very good chance will be found in our weather forecast for this Saturday, maybe as early as the wee hours of our Saturday. We will see the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms at times. All modes of severe weather will be possible due to the aforementioned culprits.
We will see the coldest air of the season so far, move into our area by late in the weekend. Temperatures will drop off easily into the 20s for overnight lows. While, daytime highs will be in the 40s for Monday.
