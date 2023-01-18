Some strong storms Wednesday night before a cooler/drier Thursday

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&