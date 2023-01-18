Some strong storms Wednesday night before a cooler/drier Thursday

Storms Wednesday night before a drier air to end the work week
Storms are likely this evening as a front moves in from Arkansas. We anticipate that the strongest of these thunderstorms could kick out some wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. While tornadoes are not exactly likely, they aren’t impossible. Because of this a tornado watch has been issued until 8pm. Instability for severe storm development remains a question as to whether or not it will be enough to support tornadoes, but keep it with WTVA 9 News for the latest.
Thursday starts with clearing skies and temperatures in the mid-50s. High temperatures reach the low 60s by afternoon. It might be a struggle to make it that warm with windy conditions as west and north winds should be gusting an excess of 20 to 30 mph. That will certainly make it feel a lot cooler.
Friday starts in the mid 30s with high temperatures reaching the mid 50s with increasing high clouds. Saturday starts in the mid 30s with high temperatures reaching the mid 50s as clouds increase more. Late in the day isolated showers become more likely into early Sunday morning. Sunday starts in the mid 40s with high temperatures reaching the mid 50s. Isolated showers for me possible through Sunday, but we’re not talking about a ton of meaningful moisture even if it is enough to mess up some outdoor plans.
Next week starts off dry with temperatures in the mid 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s by afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will go along with that.
Moisture returns by late Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will start in the mid 30s Tuesday reaching the low 50s by afternoon and perhaps on the upper 40s for some locations. Showers begin late in the day, and it’s not inconceivable they could be more than just rain. While the threat is more likely up north of our area, it’s something we are watching closely. That chance for moisture will continue into Wednesday morning with isolated showers likely overnight and some question related to the precipitation type, especially up in Tennessee, Arkansas, and Kentucky. Temperatures start the morning in the low 30s Wednesday with highs reaching the upper 40s by afternoon. The greatest chance for moisture will be the first half of the day.
