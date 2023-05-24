We started off the day with cool, nice conditions to start for most. Some spots around the Golden Triangle had some morning showers. Mostly dry weather will dominate the forecast for the rest of the week until Friday night into Saturday morning when scattered showers are likely to form in the area. That won't make this weekend a complete washout. After that, conditions will dry out once again and remain sunny for Memorial Day. Temperatures will remain seasonal throughout the week with high in the lower to mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This is right around where we are supposed to be for the end of May.
Some started with rain this morning but most will be dry later today
Chelsea Simmons
Meteorologist
Chelsea is from Amory, Mississippi. She's a graduate of Amory High School and Mississippi State University.
