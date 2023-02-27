Some showers possible today with more rain for the rest of the week

Today will be a warmer and a breezy day. Light to moderate rainfall will be spotty for the front half of the day with a cold front passing through our area. Breezy conditions will be the main story with sustained winds in the mid morning into the afternoon of around 15 to 20 mph, gusting up to the mid 30s. We have wind advisories for the entire WTVA viewing until this afternoon.
We have multiple times to see rain this week with a couple cold fronts moving through. The first being what we see this morning. This afternoon and Tuesday will be dry with nice weather to get outside.
Wednesday will start off mostly dry. Some rain and thunderstorms in possible for the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe.
The second front arrives on Thursday bringing with it heavier showers and storms. We also have the potential to see severe weather with this system, along with a majority of the South. Right now the timing is Thursday Afternoon into Friday Morning with tornadoes, strong winds and hail all possible. With these two systems North East Mississippi could see anywhere between 1 to 3 inches. Make sure to stay safe and avoid roadways that are easily flooded.
The good news is next weekend is looking to be dry and cooler. We will even start off Saturday morning back in the 30s. Temperatures into the afternoon will warm into the low 60s which is right where we should be for this time of year.