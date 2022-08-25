 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Some showers possible through the day but not as much rain as the past few days

  • Updated
  • 0
Some showers and storms possible for the afternoon
Maxuser

We continue to see the front that brought lots of rain yesterday and some bits and pieces of low pressure gradually diminish in our area over the next few days. This will give us gradually somewhat lesser chances for some rain and thunderstorms.

However, due to the heating of the day and some weaker bits of low pressure, we will continue to see some scattered chances for some showers and thunderstorms at times down the line.

Temperatures will continue to be played with due to the weather atmosphere over the next several days. Clouds and showers will play some major factors in how much we will warm up at times. One guarantee is that we will see plenty of moisture lingering in our area over the next several days. This will keep our conditions on the humid to very humid side at times over the next several days. Most temperatures as we head into the weekend will warm to the low 90's. Next work week we see higher rain chances build back into our area with another front.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you