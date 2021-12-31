Some showers for NYE but severe weather chances Saturday

It is Friday and the last day of 2021! We will see some scattered showers in our forecast today. A few moderate to heavy downpours today but most light showers on and off through the day.

The heaviest of thunderstorms will most likely stay to the north and west of our area through our Friday evening and Saturday morning. So, if you have any NYE plans then they shouldn't be impacted by any strong/severe storms.

Then on Saturday a very strong frontal system will move into our area. This frontal system will increase our moisture in our area and we will see some good chances for some rain and thunderstorms on Saturday and into our Saturday evening. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side at times and some of the thunderstorms will be on the strong to severe side at times. All modes of severe weather will be possible with this system. We will see most of the rain and thunderstorms move off to the east of our area on our Saturday evening and into our Sunday morning.

We will see some backlash moisture from this system on our Sunday as we will also see some of the coldest temperatures of the season move into our area. Due to the colder temperatures and some lingering moisture, we could see a little bit of a mix of wintry precipitation on Sunday. Nothing major is expected with this wintry stuff.