Some showers and thunderstorms return today

It has been a nice start to the day for many on Wednesday morning with plenty of sunshine. Some showers and thunderstorms will continue to move in through the morning and ongoing through the day. Some of the rain may be on the heavy side at times. Temperatures today climb into the upper 80s and low 90s today We are very muggy again today and we will have heat index values between 100-105.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue on and off through the day on Thursday and Friday. Some places under a level 1 risk for severe weather these days. Temperatures will be even warmer getting into the mid 90s. Heat index values will be between 105-110.
The weekend is slightly cooler but still around average. Scattered showers continue through the extended forecast.