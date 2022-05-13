Some showers and storms move in for Friday afternoon

We have a few showers and thunderstorms through lunch hours and the afternoon. As we go through the next several days, we will see some isolated to scattered thunderstorms as the rule across our area. Some of the rainfall may be briefly on the heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the heavy and hefty side at times with strong and gusty winds, along with large hail as the main culprits.
Through the weekend there are small chances of some of these storms getting severe but most will not. We will otherwise see variably cloudy to mostly sunny skies as the rule.
Most of our high temperatures will be in the middle 80s to lower 90s. While most of our overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s across the board.
We will see the chances for some of the isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms fade a bit as some high pressure will gradually builds into our area next work week. This could give our area some of the warmest and hottest temperatures of the season.
