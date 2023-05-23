Some showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon

Showers will return by the morning, moving in from the East starting out in our Alabama counties. This will continue to move in for most of day into the afternoon. This will keep temperatures slightly cooler than average with the high being around the upper 70s and low 80s.
After that, dry weather will begin to dominate the forecast for the rest of the week until Friday late in the day into Saturday when scattered showers may form in the area. After that, conditions will dry out once again. Temperatures will remain seasonal throughout the week with high in the lower to mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This is right around where we are supposed to be for the end of May.