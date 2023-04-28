Some showers and isolated thunderstorms in store for our Saturday

High pressure and a bit of low pressure had a battle today for the dominance of our weather across our area. We saw generally variably cloudy to mostly cloudy skies as the rule across our area. Albeit, we have been mostly on the dry side.
A little bit of low pressure and some associated fronts will move into our area on our Saturday. This will bring back into our area some more patchy rainfall and some isolated to scattered chances for some thunderstorms at times. A few of the areas of rainfall will be on the heavy side at times. Also, an isolated hefty thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out of the question.
We will see high pressure build back into our area on Sunday and this will once again clear our skies out for several days. We will see a gradual increase in temperatures as we go through our next work week, especially for the daytime high temperatures.
We will see some low pressure move back into our area before the upcoming work week is over. We will see at least some isolated to scattered chances for some showers and thunderstorms move back into our area during that time period.