Some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms move into our area on Tuesday

High pressure has dominated our weather forecast on our Monday. This has given our area a dry and unseasonably warm day.
We will continue to see high pressure dominate our weather forecast as we go through the evening and overnight hours.
We will see a frontal system move through our area on our Tuesday and into our Wednesday early morning. This will give our area some chances for some showers and thunderstorms. Most of the activity is not expected to be on the heavy or hefty side.
Another, yet stronger frontal system will move into our area on Wednesday evening and into our Thursday. This will give our area some more good chances for some showers and thunderstorms at times. We will see some heavy and hefty thunderstorms at times with this system. All modes of severe weather will be possible with this frontal passage.
More high pressure moves back into our weather forecast area by Friday and we will see much drier and colder weather move back into our area by that time period.