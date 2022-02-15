Some rainy and stormy changes are in our weather forecast

Fire danger, fire danger . . . . . Low humidity values and some strong and gusty winds have given our area some fire danger levels for today across the area. We will continue to see such levels for most of our Wednesday. Advisories may be issued.
However, we will gradually see moist air increase across our area as the day goes on. This will lighten up the chances for fires as the day does go on.
We will see the moisture increase across our area as we go through our Wednesday, due to a frontal system that will be approaching our area. We will see another unseasonably warm afternoon on our Wednesday. Most of the high temperatures will reach into the upper 60s to middle 70s.
We will see the aforementioned frontal system move into our area on Wednesday night. This will bring into our area some good chances for some rain and thunderstorms late Wednesday night and into our Thursday. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms will be on the strong to severe side at times. All modes of severe weather will be possible on Thursday.
After the frontal system moves out of our area on Thursday night, we will see some more pretty cold air move back into our area for our Friday. All in all, Friday will be a very bluster and cold day with temperatures staying mostly in the 40s for highs and wind chills much colder than that.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link