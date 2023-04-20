Some rain and thunderstorms will be likely on our Friday, some strong

We have seen the last of the high pressure dominated days on our Thursday. Yes, it was another sunshine filled day. Yes, we did see most of our temperatures well above where we should be for this time of the year.
Well, overnight we will see some low pressure move into our area. This will linger in our area for most of the day on our Friday. This will bring some off and on good chances for some rain and thunderstorms to our area. We will see some of the rainfall on the heavy side at times. We will see some of the thunderstorms on the hefty side at times. Most of the real heavy duty rain and thunderstorms will stay just to the south of our area during this time period.
We will see more high pressure build into our area on Saturday and this will give us once again some drier weather along with some cooler weather for the weekend and into early portions of next week. Some towns may drop off down into the upper 30s in some of the normally cold areas on Sunday morning. So, no frost however very close call for some folks.. So, please be weather alert over the next several days due to some stronger thunderstorms and some chilly temperatures.
Severe thunderstorm potential for Friday: