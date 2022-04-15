 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi, including
the following areas, in East Arkansas, Lee AR and Phillips. In
North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha.

* WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Saturday through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Some patchy heavy rain, along with some hefty thunderstorms for our Easter weekend

  • 0
Strong to severe thunderstorms at times from tonight through Sunday

Some severe weather will return into our weather forecast for our holiday weekend. High pressure has dominated our weather over the last few days. It sure was a nice respite from all of the rain and thunderstorms that we had earlier in the week.

Well, now more low pressure and some fronts return to our area this evening and into the upcoming holiday weekend. We will see more chances for some rain and thunderstorms back in our weather forecast for the next few days. We will see some of the rainfall on the heavy side at times. We will see some of the thunderstorms on the strong to severe side at times. All modes of severe weather will be possible, however large hail, along with some strong and gusty winds will be the main culprits.

Most of this activity will gradually clear out of our area as we go into our Sunday evening and into our Monday morning. We will see high pressure once again build into our area. We will see the dominance of high pressure for the first few days of our upcoming work week.

Albeit, we will see another front with some bits and pieces of low pressure build back into our weather forecast by later in our next work week. We will see at least some chance for some rain and thunderstorms return back into our weather forecast by later on Wednesday and into our Thursday.

  • Timing: Our next round of severe weather will be possible on our Friday evening/Early Saturday morning. More chances for some strong to severe thunderstorms for our Saturday afternoon to Easter Sunday evening
  • Movement: Variable: from northwest to southeast movement of thunderstorms on late Friday night and into Saturday morning and/or developing overhead on Saturday and/or Easter Sunday.  Individual storms mostly southwest to northeast.
  • Impacts: Strong and gusty winds, along with some large hail at times the most likely form of severe weather. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out of the question.
Severe weather potential for our Friday night and Saturday morning
Severe weather potential for Saturday, April 16, 2022
Severe weather potential for Sunday, April 17, 2022

Recommended for you