Some patchy heavy rain, along with some hefty thunderstorms for our Easter weekend

Some severe weather will return into our weather forecast for our holiday weekend. High pressure has dominated our weather over the last few days. It sure was a nice respite from all of the rain and thunderstorms that we had earlier in the week.
Well, now more low pressure and some fronts return to our area this evening and into the upcoming holiday weekend. We will see more chances for some rain and thunderstorms back in our weather forecast for the next few days. We will see some of the rainfall on the heavy side at times. We will see some of the thunderstorms on the strong to severe side at times. All modes of severe weather will be possible, however large hail, along with some strong and gusty winds will be the main culprits.
Most of this activity will gradually clear out of our area as we go into our Sunday evening and into our Monday morning. We will see high pressure once again build into our area. We will see the dominance of high pressure for the first few days of our upcoming work week.
Albeit, we will see another front with some bits and pieces of low pressure build back into our weather forecast by later in our next work week. We will see at least some chance for some rain and thunderstorms return back into our weather forecast by later on Wednesday and into our Thursday.
- Timing: Our next round of severe weather will be possible on our Friday evening/Early Saturday morning. More chances for some strong to severe thunderstorms for our Saturday afternoon to Easter Sunday evening
- Movement: Variable: from northwest to southeast movement of thunderstorms on late Friday night and into Saturday morning and/or developing overhead on Saturday and/or Easter Sunday. Individual storms mostly southwest to northeast.
- Impacts: Strong and gusty winds, along with some large hail at times the most likely form of severe weather. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out of the question.