Some off and on chances for some showers and thunderstorms over the next several days

We will continue to see some gusty winds at times across our area over the next few days. This will keep off and on wind advisories in effect at times for portions of our area.
We have continued our weather trend across our area from what we saw on Monday, on this Tuesday. We have seen some isolated to scattered showers across our area at times on our Tuesday. It was another unseasonably warm day across our area with most of the high temperatures well into the 70s.
We will continue this weather trend for the next several days across our area. We will continue to see bits and pieces of low pressure and some associated fronts keep moving through our area over the next several days. This will continue to give our area some chances for at least some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall may be briefly on the heavy side at times and some of the thunderstorms may be briefly on the hefty side. One slim chance being (of the hefty thunderstorms) on our late Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.
However, there will be pockets of plenty of sunshine in the mix of things. This could really help warm things up at times across our area. We will continue to see unseasonably warm temperatures as the rule for daytime highs and overnight lows for the next several days. We may even see some of the temperatures, at times flirt with some record high temperatures.