Some off and on chances for some showers and thunderstorms over the next several days

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&