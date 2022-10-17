 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 30 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 27 possible.

* WHERE...In Arkansas, Lee AR County. In Mississippi, Tunica,
Tate, Panola, Lafayette, Union, Pontotoc, Lee MS and Itawamba
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through
Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Some of the coldest temperatures of the season are in store for our Tuesday

  • 0
Very cold start for our Tuesday morning

Unseasonably cold temperatures over the next several days

Frost and freeze watches and warnings are currently in effect for our area for the next few days. We will see some of the coldest temperatures in the history of our area over the next several days. There could be some overnight low temperatures broken in our area.

Most of our overnight low temperatures over the next several days will be down into the very unseasonably cold 20s and 30s. While most of our high temperatures over the next several days will be in the very unseasonably cold 50s and 60s. So, if you have plants outdoors that need to be taken care of . . . . . now is the time to bring them indoors if possible.

All of this is due to the dominance of Arctic high pressure over the next several days. Due to the dominance of high pressure we will see more or less clear skies as the rule for most of the next five to seven days.

One bit of good news down the line, we will warm up nicely as we go into the upcoming weekend and into our early next week. So, this will be just a brief visit from Old Man Winter.

