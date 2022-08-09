 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Some more showers and storms continue through the day

  • Updated
  • 0
Afternoon showers and storms continue into the evening
Maxuser

We will see more of the organized showers and thunderstorms in our weather forecast for our Tuesday afternoon. We will once again see area temperatures and the heat index in the more or less same level as Monday, upper 90s to low 100s.

As, we go into the later portions of this upcoming work week we will see the effects of a weak cold front. This front will give our area a little better chance for some scattered to patch areas of showers and thunderstorms. A few of the thunderstorms will be on the heavy and hefty side at times.

We will see temperatures cool off just a little bit for the high and low temperatures. Into the weekend we will dry out and see plenty of sunshine, temperatures will be right at/ right below average with less humid air.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you