Some more scattered showers and thunderstorms in store for our Tuesday

We do have heat advisories in effect for our area over the next several days. More hot and humid weather has been the rule on this Independence Day. Basically, the same old, same old that we saw in our area over this weekend. We have once again seen some scattered showers and thunderstorms. We have once again seen some of the scattered thunderstorms get a little on the heavy and hefty side at times. We have once again seen strong and gusty winds, along with some brief very heavy rainfall as the main culprits with these heavy and hefty thunderstorms.
This will continue to be the weather story for the next several days. As we will continue the same old, same old weather pattern across our area at least through this next upcoming weekend.
All of this basically due to the heating of the day and some bits and pieces of low pressure passing through our area.
One thing to note, we will see our chances for some rain and thunderstorms start to dwindle a bit by mid to the late week. This may give us a little better chance to get a little bit hotter across our area during this time period. We will see most of the high temperatures reach to the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. While, most of the heat index values will increase into the 107-to-114-degree area. So please be careful as you venture out and about.
We could see a little bit of relief during the late weekend and into early portions of next week. This will be due to a cold front moving through our area on later portions of our Sunday and into our Monday. We will not see a big temperature drop during this time period. However, anything in the right direction is considered good.
