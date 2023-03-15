Some more rain and thunderstorms move into our area on Thursday night and into Friday

Overnight low temperatures tonight will not be as cold as the last few nights. However, we still do have some portions of our area under frost advisories as we go into the wee hours of our Thursday morning and shortly after sunrise.
After another cold start this morning we have seen our area warm up very nicely today. We saw most of the high temperatures reach into the middle 50s to lower 60s this afternoon. All of this good weather due to the dominance of high pressure.
We will see high pressure still continue to control our weather forecast for the overnight hours. By later tomorrow and into our Friday morning, we will see some low pressure and associated fronts move into our area. This will give us a good chance for some showers and thunderstorms in our area during this time period. We will see most, if not all of the hefty thunderstorms stay to the west of our area on our Thursday evening. While on Friday, most of the hefty thunderstorms will stay to the south of our area. Albeit we will see some rainfall, that could be on the heavy side at times during this time period.
After the frontal passage on Friday, we will see much colder temperatures once again move into our area due to the dominance of some more Canadian high pressure. This will keep our area on the dry and cool side during this time period. We will see some more of the overnight lows that will drop off down into the 20s and lower 30s. We will once again see some risk to the pets, pipes, people and plants.
However, we do foresee a little bit of a warm up by middle portions of next week. We also do foresee another chance for some rain and maybe some thunderstorms at times, due to another frontal system moving into our area.