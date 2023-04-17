Some more of the nice temperatures and sky conditions in store for our Tuesday

High pressure as expected moved into our area over the weekend. All in all, we had a pretty good looking Sunday and today we had a pretty good looking Monday. We will continue this trend over the next several days with a nice warming trend for both the daytime high temperatures and overnight low temperatures. We will see plenty of sunshine as the rule for the next several days.
We will see some low pressure and some associated fronts move into our area on Friday. This will bring back to our area some chances for some showers and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall may be on the heavy side on our Friday and Friday night. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the hefty side at times. We will fine tune this weather event as warranted over the next several days.
We will see more high pressure build into our area on Saturday and this will give us once again some drier weather along with some cooler weather for the weekend and into early portions of next week.