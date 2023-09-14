 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Some more isolated to scattered showers over the next few days

  • 0
Some showers cannot be ruled out of the question at times

Some more showers and thunderstorms in our area for this Saturday

Bits and pieces of low pressure keep our area with pesky isolated showers every now and then over the next few days. Albeit we could even see some isolated activity continue on some of the mostly dry days over the next week or so. Even some isolated thunderstorms on our Saturday cannot be ruled out of the question.

Otherwise, we will see variable cloudiness to mostly sunny skies as the rule across our area.

Another cold front will move through our area by later in the weekend. This will clear our skies out once again and we will see the temperatures continue on the cooler side, especially for the overnight lows.

By the way, The Tropics are still on the active side and we will see both Lee and Margo churning away well off to the east of our area. We will be keeping an eye out for Nigel.

Watch live, download weather app, storm shelters, WeatherCall and more

Recommended for you