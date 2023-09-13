Some more isolated showers on Thursday, otherwise variable cloudiness will be likely

Isolated showers and thunderstorms continue to be the weather story for our area over the next several days as bits and pieces of low pressure stay in our area. All in all a cold front has passed through our area. This will bring into our area some of the coolest temperatures of the season so far.
We will see the overnight lows down into the 50s and lower 60s and the daytime high temperatures in the 70s and 80s.
We will see the skies clear out for a few days for about 90 percent of our area. A few days, because we will see some bits and pieces of low pressure move back into our area by later portions of our Friday and into Saturday and Sunday. This will give our areas some more isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. We could see a few isolated heavy and hefty thunderstorms at times.
Yet, another cold front will move through our area by later in the weekend. This will clear our skies out once again and we will see the temperatures continue on the cooler side, especially for the overnight lows.
By the way, The Tropics are still on the active side and we will see both Lee and Margo churning away well off to the east of our area. We will be keeping an eye out for Nigel.