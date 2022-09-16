Some more clouds to start the day but still warm for the afternoon

We will see a few clouds for the morning but still mostly clear and a lot of sunshine. As many folks head out for the weekend.. we will continue to see nice mostly sunny skies through the rest of the day. Temperatures for the afternoon climb to near what we expect for this time of year with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s and low 90s. '
We will stay dry through this week and likely through the weekend with the nearest rain chances more than seven days out. We don't have any right now on the extended forecast.
By middle of next week, we are still dry but those temperatures are warmer. Mornings are starting in the upper 60s low 70s. And by the afternoon we are in the middle 90s. Thankfully right now it is looking like we are still drier so not as much of a heat index factor.
Fall starts next Thursday and we are looking at temperatures that are above average both morning and afternoon. So, as we continue to ride this roller coaster of temperatures as the seasons change keep that water bottle handy for any outdoor activities because it is looking like some hot afternoons next work week.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link