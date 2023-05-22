Some isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday

Temperatures are in the lower 80s across Northeast Mississippi this afternoon with scattered isolated showers and thunderstorms popping up here and there.
They will stick around for a couple of hours and dwindle out after sunset. Overnight we will remain mostly dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures dipping down into the upper 80s for overnight lows.
Isolated showers will return by tomorrow morning and stick around for much of the day into the afternoon. This will keep temperatures slightly cooler than average with the high being around 79 degrees.
After that, dry weather will begin to dominate the forecast for the rest of the week until Friday night into Saturday morning when scattered showers may form in the area. After that, conditions will dry out once again.
Temperatures will remain seasonal throughout the week with high in the lower to mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This is right around where we are supposed to be for the end of May.