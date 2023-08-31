Some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday

High pressure for the most part continues to dominate our weather forecast across our area over the next several days.
We will see a little bit of low pressure on Friday and Saturday, giving our area a slight chance for some showers and thunderstorms. A few of these showers may be on the heavy side at times and a few of the thunderstorms may be on the hefty side at times.
We continue to be in much better shape across our area this week, than where we were last week.
The tropics continue to be pretty active and that will be the weather pattern that we will continue to see over the next few to several weeks.
We will see most of the high temperatures over the next several days stay in the 80s and 90s. While, most of our overnight low temperatures will stay in the 60s and 70s.