...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109
expected.

* WHERE...Panola, Lafayette, Pontotoc, Lee MS, Itawamba,
Yalobusha, Calhoun, Chickasaw and Monroe Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT
Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Some hefty thunderstorms will be possible at times on our Friday

Pretty hot on Friday, beyond some showers and thunderstorms

Temperatures just a little cooler in comparison on Friday, due to better chances for rain and thunderstorms

Rain and thunderstorms for the most part have stayed away from our area on this Thursday. However, we did see enough in our vicinity to issue a severe thunderstorm watch in our area for portions of our Thursday.

We will continue to see some more potential for some rain and thunderstorms over the next few days as a cold front moves through our area. There will be some more potential for some showers and thunderstorms that could get a little on the hefty side at times, over the next few days. The main form of severe weather with these thunderstorms will be in the form of some strong and gusty winds at times, along with some isolated areas of some larger hail.

We will see our temperature a bit on the variable side for both the daytime highs and for the overnight lows.

