Some hefty thunderstorms will be in our area for Wednesday evening and overnight

After seeing the dominance of high pressure over the last several days, we have seen high pressure leave our area and more low pressure has moved into the area to replace it. This has already brought into our area some isolated showers at times and plenty of cloud cover.
We will see more chances for some isolated to widely scattered showers in our weather forecast for the overnight hours. We will see rain and thunderstorms gradually take over our area on our Wednesday evening due to this low pressure and associated fronts. We will see the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms at times on our Wednesday evening and into our Wednesday night.
Most of the activity will clear out of our area on our Thursday morning as more in the ways of high pressure builds into our area. We will see another weak front in our area on our Friday night and into our Saturday. This may just give our are a few isolated areas of precipitation. Beyond, that small chance it looks to be that high pressure will dominate our weather forecast through the weekend.
We will see more low pressure build into our area early next week. That may also give our area more chances for some showers at times.
All in all, temperatures will stay on the mild side over the next few days. However, we will see the temperatures drop off a bit below where we should be for this time of the year for the weekend due to the passage of a cold front on Friday night and into our Saturday.