Some heavy rain will be possible at times on our Tuesday

After seeing some rainy at times conditions from over the weekend, we have continued to see some rain and isolated thunderstorms on our Monday. This will be the weather trend for most of the upcoming work week. We will see some of the rainfall on the heavy side at times. This could lead to some flash flooding at times. So, please be careful if you live in a flood prone area. Basically, the farther south you live in our area, the better the chances for some rainfall and rainfall that could be on the heavy side at times.
All of this rainy weather is and will be due to some plentiful Gulf of Mexico moisture in our area. All of this moisture is being kicked up with a front that is moving through our area. This front will linger in our area for most of the upcoming work week. Due to the front lingering in our area, this will continue some pretty good chances for rain and isolated thunderstorms for most of the week.
We will see somewhat tapering off of the rainfall as we go into the upcoming weekend. This will be due to the gradual breakup of the front during this time period.
Temperatures will be a bit on the cooler side due to the aforementioned chances for some rainfall. Albeit, due to being still in Summer, anything goes with temperatures in the rare areas that will see some hours of sunshine. In other words, do not be surprised that some towns may reach the seasonable high temperatures in the lower 90s if enough sunshine is found in your area.
