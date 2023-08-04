Slightly cooler because of some rain today.

Friday morning through mid day brought some strong storms through the area. Some breezy conditions with the storms as well. The rain cooled some folks off but some places still stayed warm. Heat index values anywhere from bearable to 110 degrees is expected for our area. This depends on when that rain moves out and if we have enough time to warm back up. Either way, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks because it'll be hot for some.
This weekend sees temperatures start to decrease a degree or two. Although they are trending downward, heat will continue to be a concern so expect head advisories and warnings to once again be issued for a few counties in our area. Showers are possible as well, but will remain isolated to scattered in nature so keep an umbrella on hand in case one pops up close by. Most of the weekend rain looks to be below severe levels but some storms could bring some breezy conditions.