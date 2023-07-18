 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...In Mississippi, Marshall, Lafayette, Yalobusha and
Calhoun Counties. In Tennessee, Fayette County.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Significant heat takes hold Wednesday

Matt's 10pm Tuesday Forecast - 7/18/23

We mentioned heat being the theme for the next couple of days and that is because of the rise in temperatures. High temperatures will rise into the upper 90s and low temperatures will only "cool off" into the upper 70s. This steady rise will progress into Thursday. These hot temperatures will be paired with very muggy air. As a result, heat index values will be right around 110-115 degrees. We can expect multiple heat advisories and warnings to be issued.

Luckily, the skies will be much drier after this evening. High pressure settles in and dries things out a bit. We will have plenty of sunshine making for a great time to plan a trip to the pool. Finding ways to cool off will be ideal with this hot and dry weather.

A cold front will move across the area heading into the weekend. This will bring isolated showers Friday out ahead of the front. The temperatures will be the main things affected by this front. By the weekend, we could see high temperatures back in the upper 80s!

